Johnny Depp stars in Jeanne du Barry in cinemas April 19th

One of the most intriguing cinema releases this spring sees Jeanne du Barry, the highly anticipated historical drama from Why Not Productions and IN.2 Films, make its way to UK and Irish audiences on 19th April 2024.Johnny Depp stars opposite French icon Maïwenn, who also directs the period drama lavishly set in 1780’s Versailles. The film opened the Cannes Film Festival and enjoyed success across Europe, with record breaking cinema attendances in France and Italy.The period drama follows Jeanne Vaubernier (Maïwenn), a woman born into poverty who uses her intellect and charms to climb the social ladder, rising to the opulent court of King Louis XV of France (Johnny Depp). On her official introduction to the King, their attraction is irresistible and Jeanne becomes his favourite courtesan, reigniting his appetite for life. The two fall madly in love and against all convention, Jeanne moves into the Palace of Versailles as scandal and revolution ensue.Jeanne du Barry will be released in the UK & Ireland 19th April 2024.