Elizabeth Hurley and ex Hugh Grant argued 'all day' about kids

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed she and ex Hugh Grant would argue “all day” about what their children might look like.

The Bedazzled star dated the British actor from 1987 to 2000 and during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show, Elizabeth admitted the pair would often bicker about which of their features potential offspring might inherit.

“Of course, we used to think about it because we used to fight all day,” the actress said. “We used to look in the mirror next to each other and say, ‘It’d have to be my eyes.’ ‘No, my eyes.’ ‘Your hair.’ ‘No, my hair!’ … So we used to bicker for hours about who would look like who.”

The 58-year-old actress went on to joke that when Hugh did become a father, “none” of his children looked like him.

Elizabeth’s son Damian Hurley, who was also present for the interview, then quipped, “I do, bizarrely.”

Hugh has five children in total - Tabitha Xiao Xi, 12, and Felix Chang Hong, 11, with his ex-girlfriend Chinese actress Tinglan Hong, as well as three children with his wife Anna Eberstein, 11-year-old John Mungo, and an eight-year-old and a five-year-old who haven’t been publicly named.

Elizabeth insisted she has no regrets about not starting a family with her former love.

“You know, you think all that, but of course, had that happened I wouldn’t have this baby,” the star said referring to Damian, the son she shares with her former partner Stephen Bing.

“You can never regret anything that didn’t happen.”

Elizabeth and Hugh have remained on good terms since they parted ways, with the 63-year-old Wonka actor even chosen as Damian’s godfather.

The actress also praised Hugh’s hands-on parenting skills and revealed his kids “adore” and “worship” him.