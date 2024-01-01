Sarah Ferguson shares powerful health message amid cancer battle

Sarah Ferguson has urged people to “check in” on their health as she continues her cancer battle.

The Duchess of York marked World Health Day on Sunday with a powerful message to encourage people to maintain their physical and mental wellness.

“I would like to remind anyone who may be reading this to check in with yourself,” Sarah wrote on her Instagram account. “Check in on your state of mind and check in on your body.”

The duchess was diagnosed with skin cancer in January after having several moles removed and analysed. In the summer of 2023 she underwent a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis.

The 64-year-old also reminded people about the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle and taking regular trips to the doctor.

“Go to your routine health check,” she added. “Take that walk. Read a book. Your body and mind are a priority. Make sure to show them love."

Last month, Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed she was in the early stages of treatment after an unspecified form of cancer was detected following routine abdominal surgery in January.

Shortly after Catherine made the announcement Sarah took to social media to show her support for the 42-year-old royal.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment,” she wrote on Instagram. "As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness."

King Charles III has also taken a step back from royal duties in recent months after it was announced he had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and was undergoing treatment.