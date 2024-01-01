Jackie Chan 'in shock' as he celebrates 70th birthday

Jackie Chan admitted he was “in shock" as he turned 70 on Sunday.

The legendary actor marked the milestone with a lengthy social media post, as he confessed he had expected to feel less mobile and upbeat at this age.

“Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: ‘Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday!’ Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second - l’m 70 years old already?” Chan explained via Instagram. “After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: ‘being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.’ Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”

The Rush Hour actor also expressed gratitude for his good health and lengthy career, as he revealed he felt proud to still be performing his trademark stunts.

“I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today,” he said as he shared a series of photos taken throughout his life. “Looking at these photos brings back so many fond memories. All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all.”

The Hollywood legend then took the opportunity to reassure fans he is well after recently being photographed “looking old” with white hair and a white beard.

Chan insisted the striking look is for a new movie he has been working on.

The star’s special day was also celebrated by some of his Hollywood friends.

Will Smith, whose son Jaden Smith starred alongside Chan in the 2010 reboot of The Karate Kid, paid tribute to the movie icon with a heartfelt tribute.

“Happy 70th (wow) Birthday to My Guy @jackiechan!! In addition to making some of my FAVORITE movies of all time, creating some of the CRAZIEST moments that have ever been captured on film - I thank you most for helpin’ to raise Jaden,” he wrote on his Instagram page alongside a photo of the trio.

“Our time with you in Beijing during the Karate Kid left an eternal impact on our entire family. We wish you the deepest Love & Revelation on your next trip around the sun.”

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville wrote, “Happy birthday Jackie!!!”