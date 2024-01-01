Jennifer Aniston calls Paul Rudd an ‘ageless freak’

Jennifer Aniston is showing her love for pal Paul Rudd in honour of his birthday.

“Happy Birthday Paul Rudd,” Aniston wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday 7 April.

“I love you, you ageless freak!”

Alongside the message, Aniston shared a clip from their 2012 film, Wanderlust.

In addition to Wanderlust, the actors have appeared side by side in several projects, including the 1998 movie The Newton Boys and the hit sitcom Friends from 2002 to 2004.

Rudd and Aniston first met in 1998 on the set of their movie, The Object of My Affection, and allegedly began dating the following year.

After playing coy about their rumored relationship for years, Aniston has admitted the twosome were “together when we were, like, 12”.