Woody Allen claims ‘all the romance’ is gone from filmmaking

Woody Allen has claimed "all the romance" is gone from filmmaking.

The Oscar-winning director expressed his disenchantment with movie making, just as his 50th movie is set for release.

"All the romance of filmmaking is gone," Woody, 88, told AirMail Saturday.

Although his upcoming film Coup de Chance has struggled to secure North American distribution, he said he was unfazed.

"It doesn't matter to me whether I get distributed here or not," Woody said. "Distribution is no longer what it was."

He went on to explain his enthusiasm for the entertainment industry had been dampened, which lessened his emotional investment in distribution.

"Now distribution is two weeks in a cinema… and then that's it," Woody said.

"The whole business has changed, and not in an appealing way."

Woody added he was similarly unruffled by "cancel culture".

"Someone asked me about cancel culture, and I said, 'If you're going to be canceled, this is the culture that you want to be canceled from'," he quipped. "Because who wants to be part of this culture?"

Woody's $68 million (£54 million), four-film contract with Amazon Studios was cancelled in 2018 after his daughter Dylan Farrow, now 38, resurfaced earlier allegations that he had sexually assaulted her when she was a child.