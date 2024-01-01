Rachel McAdams ‘can’t wait’ to see The Notebook musical

Rachel McAdams "can’t wait" to see the musical stage show of The Notebook.

The actress expressed major excitement over a new Broadway adaptation of her 2004 hit film.

"I can’t wait to see it," Rachel, 45, told The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fada.

"I think it’s so exciting to see it take on a whole other life like this, it blows my mind."

Rachel played Allie Calhoun in the original movie, alongside Ryan Gosling as her on-again, off-again love interest.

She went on to describe the fact an adaptation exists as "crazy, just crazy," given how little fanfare the movie received when it was first released.

"We didn't even know if anyone would see this movie when we were making it," Rachel added.

Rachel herself has been headlining a Broadway production since 2 April. In the play Mary Jane, she plays a single mother whose child is seriously ill.

She revealed she was still coming to terms with the transition from screen to stage.

"I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around it to be perfectly honest. I pinch myself every day," Rachel admitted.

"The little theatre nerd in me is freaking out."