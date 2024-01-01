Oliver Stark slams homophobic 9-1-1 viewers after same-sex kiss

Oliver Stark has slammed homophobic 9-1-1 viewers after his on-screen, same-sex kiss.

The actor took to social media to address online discussion of his on-screen romantic moment.

In the latest episode of action TV series 9-1-1, Oliver's character Evan 'Buck' Buckley shared a romantic kiss with Tommy Kinard, played by Lou Ferrigno Jr.

After the scene aired, Oliver was compelled to address online chatter, letting fans know he was, "humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck's storyline".

He added he was happy to see how much support he'd received since the moment aired.

"I've read so many of your messages and I couldn't be prouder," Oliver wrote on Instagram Stories.

However, he also had words for anyone who had made negative remarks about the kiss.

"If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show," Oliver wrote, "I would like you to know that I truly don't care."

He also pointed out it was not the show's first foray into same-sex relationships.

“This is a show about love and inclusion. It’s featured queer relationships from the very beginning, including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I’ve ever watched,” Oliver explained.

“If one other character finding a new facet to his sexuality and his bisexuality is your deal breaker — I fear you’ve missed the entire point of the show,” he continued.

“You are not required to announce your departure.”