Ryan Dorsey mourns the loss of his and Naya Rivera's pooch

Ryan Dorsey is mourning the death of his and late ex-wife Naya Rivera’s dog, Emmy.

The actor shared an Instagram Reel on Monday 8 April.

The post included a montage of photos featuring Rivera and their son, Josey, with Emmy.

Dorsey, known for his recurring roles on shows such as Pitch (2016), Justified (2010-15), and Ray Donovan (2013-present) penned a moving tribute.

“Josey and I came home...to find Emmy at her final resting place.

“Her heart beat all it could and she lived a good life. She would’ve been 10 this summer…It’s been a tough weekend.”

Dorsey and Glee actor Rivera were married from 2014 to 2018.

The former couple co-parented their son until Rivera died at age 33 in July 2020.

She was swimming at Lake Piru in California with Josey, then 4, when she drowned. Her body was recovered after a five-day search.

“You were my emotional support animal through it all,” write Dorsey about Emmy.

“I’m gonna miss you Emmers. Keep mommy company and we’ll see you on the other side.”