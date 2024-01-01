Jackie Chan assures fans he's doing well amid concerns for his health

Jackie Chan has told his fans not to "worry" after sparking health concerns with his appearance.

The action legend celebrated his 70th birthday on Instagram on Sunday by sharing a selection of throwback photos. In the lengthy caption, he addressed his fans' concerns and assured them that his older appearance was simply for a movie.

"Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health," he wrote. "I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don't worry! It's just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old.

"Over the years, I've always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it's a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character. I've been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I'm lucky I'm still filming today."

The Rush Hour star did not reveal what he is currently filming, however, two of his upcoming projects - Karate Kid and Mo Sheng Jia Ting - are both listed as "in production" on IMDb.

"All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all," Chan signed off his post. "A big thank you to everyone for all your birthday wishes. Hope everyone stays happy and healthy!"