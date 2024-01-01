Mary Elizabeth Winstead not expecting more Birds of Prey films

Mary Elizabeth Winstead doesn't think there'll be any more 'Birds of Prey' movies.

The 39-year-old actress was under contract to play Huntress in multiple films in the franchise but after the first picture - which saw Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn team up with a gang of other female heroes - proved to be a box office flop on release in 2020, she admitted it's unlikely she'll be returning to the role.

She told Independent.co.uk: “I love that film, even if it’s polarising. It’s got people who love it, and people who didn’t love it so much. And it wasn’t a flop by any means, but I think it also wasn’t quite enough of a success to keep on with it.

“Which is unfortunate, because I loved playing her. But I was really thankful that I got to do something left of centre in the superhero world. We got to be a bit weird. But that also sort of explains why my movies don’t make money, because I tend to choose the weird ones.”

Mary admitted she has never had a "good sense" of knowing what will be successful.

She said: “I’ve never had a good sense of picking projects that make money. That’s just never been how my brain works.”

The 'Ahsoka' actress always looks for roles with substance.

She admitted: “I’ve never got excited about being the girlfriend or being the love interest in a film, or just batting my eyes."

And it was her 2012 movie 'Smashed', an indie in which she played an alcoholic teacher, that made her less anxious about her work.

She said: “In those days, we were all looking at box office numbers and only doing films and not TV or streaming.

“It feels like the power of that has been taken away now.”