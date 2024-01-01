Amanda Bynes fails manicurist exam

Amanda Bynes has failed her manicurist exam.

The former Nickelodeon star took to Instagram on Monday night to announce she was going back to school to study manicurist theory, after failing her exam.

"Since I haven't passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again so I'll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon," Amanda, 38, wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The Amanda Show star announced in October 2022 that she would be attending cosmetology school to become a manicurist. By the end of the year, she revealed that she had completed 100 hours towards her nail technician licence.

In 2013, the She's the Man actress enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Irvine, California. In 2018, she earned her associate's of art degree in merchandise product development.

Amanda announced in 2010 that she had decided to retire from acting, explaining that she didn't enjoy it anymore.

"Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem. If I don't love something anymore, I stop doing it," she wrote in an X/Twitter post at the time. "I don't love acting anymore, so I've stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first."

The former actress last appeared in the 2010 film Easy A alongside the likes of Emma Stone, Penn Badgley and Aly Michalka.