Zendaya praises Tom Holland for handling fame 'beautifully'

Zendaya has praised Tom Holland for handling his sudden fame "beautifully".

The Dune actress has opened up about how her actor boyfriend dealt with fame after being thrust into the spotlight following his casting as the titular character in Marvel's 2017 film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Zendaya, 27, shared that she and Tom, also 27, shared the unique experience of achieving massive fame at a young age.

"We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight," the former Disney star told the publication. "One day you're a kid and you're at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you're Spider-Man."

Zendaya continued, "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully."

The Euphoria actress also shared that she is "proud" of the British actor for landing a role in a new West End production of Romeo and Juliet.

"I could not be more proud," she gushed. "I'm going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can."

Tom will play Romeo in Jamie Lloyd's production of the classic play, which will run for 12 weeks at the Duke of York's Theatre in London from 11 May.

Zendaya and Tom first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming and confirmed their romance in 2021 when they were spotted locking lips in a car.