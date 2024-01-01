Zendaya reveals she has 'complicated feelings' about childhood fame

Zendaya has revealed she has "complicated feelings" about her childhood fame.

The 27-year-old actress has opened up about finding fame at a young age and becoming the "breadwinner" for her family.

In an interview with Vogue published on Tuesday, the Euphoria star was asked what her goals were when she was growing up.

"Hmm. It's funny because it's something that I'm figuring out now," she replied. "I don't know how much of a choice I had. I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye, or being a child actor."

Zendaya continued, "We've seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental... And I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, 'Oh, okay, wait a minute: I've only ever done what I've known, and this is all I've known.'"

The Dune: Part Two star explained that she didn't have the space to have an "angsty teenager phase" as a result of her career.

"I felt like I was thrust into a very adult position: I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early, and there was a lot of role-reversal happening, and just kind of becoming grown, really," she explained.

Zendaya then shared that she finds it hard to enjoy her success because of the pressure she has experienced.

"Now, when I have these moments in my career - like, my first time leading a film that's actually going to be in a theater - I feel like I shrink, and I can't enjoy all the things that are happening to me, because... I'm very tense, and I think that I carry that from being a kid and never really having an opportunity to just try sh*t," she told the publication. "And I wish I went to school."

Zendaya made her television debut in 2010 as Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up. She went on to star in several Disney Channel movies, including 2012's Frenemies and 2014's Zapped.