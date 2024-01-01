Jonathan Nolan admits Fallout series 'is a big swing'

Writer/director Jonathan Nolan has admitted he took "a big swing" with his new TV show Fallout.

During Monday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Westworld creator was asked whether his TV adaptation of the video game marked the biggest swing he'd ever taken.

He responded, "Definitely. Without a doubt... It's a big swing."

The video game franchise launched in 1997 with the original Fallout set in Southern California, followed by Fallout 2 the next year, Fallout 3 in 2008 set in Washington D.C., and 2015's Fallout 4 in Boston, Massachusetts. There have been multiple spin-off games and Fallout 5 is gearing up for release later this year.

Nolan, the brother of Christopher Nolan, opened up about the challenge of adapting such an expansive game universe.

"The unique challenge, but opportunity, with Fallout was every game in the franchise has been in a different city with a different set of characters. They all connect to each other," he explained. "They're all in this larger universe with a consistent set of events, but they're all quite different."

He continued, "We wanted an original story set within this larger universe, which is exactly how they approach... every entry in the franchise.

"There are the core pieces of the canon that, you know, you need to honour. But beyond that, you were sort of free to create."

Fallout, which stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan, will premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday.