Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife

Jay Leno has officially been granted conservatorship of his wife, Mavis Leno, following her dementia diagnosis.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge made the ruling on Tuesday 9 April, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly magazine.

The TV host filed for a conservatorship of his wife of 24 years in January, with the goal of setting up a living trust for her in the event of his death.

He cited her dementia diagnosis as the reason for his filing.

Mavis Leno’s court-appointed counsel, Ronald Ostrin, shed more light on her condition during a filing of his own, also obtained by Us Weekly earlier this month.

“According to her neurologist, Dr Hart Cohen, she has advanced dementia, sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth,” the filing stated.

“She has a lot of disorientation, will ruminate about her parents who have both passed.”

Ostrin stated that despite “cognitive impairment” she is still a “delightful person” with a “charming personality”.

He further noted that the 77-year-old “consents” to the conservatorship and views Jay as “her protector”.