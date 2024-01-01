JoJo Siwa no longer living with her parents

JoJo Siwa is no longer living with her parents.



During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, the former Dance Moms star revealed her parents had moved out of the family's Los Angeles home earlier that day.



"(It's) just me now. I've been waiting for this one," she shared. "It's been our funny joke, our ongoing joke, like, 'My parents, oh, they're finally old enough to move out on their own.'"



The former child star, now 20, explained that she sped up the moving process after spending eight weeks by herself in Atlanta, Georgia.



"Living alone for your first time and then going back to living with your parents is dramatic," she continued. "So I told my mum and dad before I came home, I was like, 'Hey, the day of me or you moving is coming sooner than we all thought.' Once I came home, I told them, 'By April 1st, someone's gotta give.'"



The performer added that it "financially" made the most sense of her to keep the family house but also because it had been customised for her lifestyle, with a recording studio, dance studio and gym.



JoJo also opened up about being the breadwinner in her family and "pay(ing) everything for everyone", including her 23-year-old brother Jayden, who moved out of the house last year.



She revealed that her parents feared she would leave them "high and dry" once she turned 18.



"Today, my mum was like, 'I was just want to say thank you for never basically kicking us to the kerb. Thank you for buying us this new house, thank you for letting us remodel it, thanking you for keeping us in your bubble, thank you.' And I was like... 'I f**king told you I wouldn't (do that)!... Finally, two years later, you believe me.'"