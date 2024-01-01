Nicole Richie 'so excited' for sister Sofia to become a mother

Nicole Richie has shared that she is "so excited" for her sister Sofia to become a mother.

Nicole also recently became an aunt to her brother-in-law Benji Madden and his wife Cameron Diaz's second child, named Cardinal, who they welcomed in March.

"What I should do is I should just get a tattoo and be like, 'I am the best auntie,' and just, like, have that, you know?" Nicole joked in a recent interview with Extra.

The Simple Life star, 42, then recalled her first and last babysitting job.

"I was 16 (and) Britney Spears' album just came out...(The girl I was babysitting) loved Britney Spears also and she just, like, performed the whole album for me," Nicole remembered.

She continued, "So, I think I asked her to do it again and so she did a few times and the mom came home and I was like, 'This was easy - see you next time!' And then there wasn't a next time. I never got called back."

In January, Sofia, 25, revealed in an interview with Vogue that she and husband Elliot Grainge, 30, are expecting a baby girl.

Shortly after Sofia revealed the news, her father Lionel Richie admitted that he was "freaked" out.

"I'm watching my baby having a baby," the 74-year-old told Extra in January. "Yikes! I mean, that just kind of freaked me out a little bit. But at the same time, Elliot and Sofia are such a force."