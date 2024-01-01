Ice Spice to star in Spike Lee movie

Ice Spice is transferring her talents to Hollywood.

The 24-year-old rapper is set to make her big screen acting debut in Spike Lee’s High and Low, according to Variety.

High and Low stars Denzel Washington. It’s the fifth collaboration between Lee and Washington, and their first reunion since 2006’s Inside Man.

The movie, an English remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller, is set to hit cinemas later this year, before streaming on Apple TV+.

Filming has already begun but it’s unclear what role Ice Spice — real name Isis Gaston — will be playing.

The Munch (Feelin’ U) singer starred in a Super Bowl commercial for soft drink Starry in February 2024.

Ice Spice was nominated for four Grammys this year, including best rap song and best new artist.