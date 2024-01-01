Gwyneth Paltrow shares sweet post as son Moses Martin turns 18

Gwyneth Paltrow shares sweet post as son Moses turns 18

The actress paid tribute to her son's "sensitivity and brilliance" in an emotional message.

“Happy 18th birthday to you, my son,” Gwyneth, 51, wrote alongside a photo of Moses.

“I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the 80’s and the French new wave.”

Moses is Gwyneth's youngest child – he is one year younger than his older sister, Apple Martin.

Gwyneth divorced their father, 47-year-old Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, in 2016.

“I love how much you love the people you love, but also how internal you are," Gwyneth's proud post continued.

"There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours. I am unbelievably proud of the person you are today, as you cross over the threshold into adulthood. I love you more than words can say, @mosesmartin you absolutely kill me.”