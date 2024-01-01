Elizabeth Chambers is positive about life after split from Armie Hammer

Elizabeth Chambers revealed she's feeling positive about life after split from Armie Hammer.

The TV personality revealed she had let go of preconceived ideas about how her life should look.

“I had to keep in mind during my divorce, like, ‘This is not what I envisioned’" Elizabeth told the Virtual Reali–Tea podcast.

"But also, how to pivot is ultimately the best thing you can teach your kids in life."

Elizabeth, 41, famously split from her ex-husband Armie Hammer in 2020 after a decade of marriage. Shortly after they separated, he was accused of sordid abuses by a number of women.

Armie, 37, strenuously denied the allegations, which were extensively covered by the media and in the 2022 docuseries, House of Hammer.

“Adversity is not the worst thing that can happen to children,” Elizabeth said, adding that “communication and honesty and openness” were critical to successful parenting.

She and Armie share daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7.

Elizabeth, who owns a chain of 'BIRD' bakeries in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio, recently opened a new outlet in the Cayman Islands.

She said she hoped the Caymans would continue to be a special place for her children.

“I hope that when they have their kids and I’m a grandmother, that we come to BIRD Bakery after the beach," she said.

"That would be my hope for them, that they have an identity here … something that we created during a pretty magical time.”