Matthew McConaughey believes Hollywood has "an initiation process" for new stars.

The actor explained he's worked out the industry's secrets after three decades in the movie business.

"My star meter has been higher, my star meter has been lower. I’ve won Oscars. I’ve been arrested playing the bongos naked," Matthew, 54, mused in an interview with People magazine.

“Overall, I believe there’s been inherent goodwill for me, but it did not keep me from figuring out my own initiation into the industry.”

The Academy Award winner added that around a decade into his career, he began to wonder why no one had given him some insider advice when he first started.

“There’s a lot of things you learn 10 years after being in Hollywood and you go, ‘Well, why didn’t they tell me that in year two?’ Because there’s an initiation process,” he said.

“There just is. You can get tips, but you’ve got to figure out the BS, cut the wheat from the chaff along the way. “