Peter Dinklage to voice Dr. Dillamond in Wicked movie

Peter Dinklage is set to voice Dr. Dillamond in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of 'Wicked'.

Jim Orr, Universal Pictures President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, shared the news about the 54-year-old 'Game of Thrones' star's casting during the studio's CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on Wednesday (10.04.24).

Dillamond is a goat professor at Shiz University and a mentor to protagonist Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), who sings the song 'Something Bad' to warn her dark forces threatening the speaking animals of the Land of Oz.

In the original Broadway musical in 2003, William Youmans had the part.

Ariana Grande, 30, joins Cynthia as Glinda (The Good Witch) in the two-part adaptation, which tells the backstory of 'The Wizard of Oz' and how the Wicked Witch of the West came to be.

The films are helmed by John M. Chu and the first part is set for release on November 27, 2024, with the second part to follow a year later on November 26, 2025.

Cynthia has promised that the movies will differ from the stage show.

The 37-year-old actress explained how it will offer audiences the chance to make a deeper connection with the characters.

She told Collider: "I don't know that you can compare them. It's like apples to oranges. The show is its own thing. The show is its own legend. I think this film is both an homage to the show and the book.

"We also get to create something really new and slightly different to what you'd be used to seeing. We're lucky, in that we have the space to really fill the world and to really fill these characters."

The 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' actress added: "You'll be able to get into the psyche of these women. You'll get to know them more. You will live with them a lot more, and you'll live with them a lot longer. I think it's really special that we get to reintroduce these two women to you, in a slightly different way."

Cynthia pointed out that the movie offers an insight into the relationship between Elphaba and Glinda.

She said: "You get to see their hearts a little bit more. And you realise that these two women are actually really alike. Yes, they're very different. But actually, at their very core, they're two very similar beings who have almost the same wants, but have very different ways of getting to them."

She also teased it will feature new musical numbers alongside classics such as 'Defying Gravity'.

She said: "I cannot tell you that. I cannot possibly tell you that. But I think you'll be pleasantly pleased."