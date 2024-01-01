Tom Hiddleston admits fatherhood has 'changed everything'

Tom Hiddleston has revealed how becoming a father has changed his life.

The Loki actor, who welcomed his first child with Zawe Ashton in October 2022, opened up about becoming a dad on the red carpet of the Miami Film Festival in Florida on Wednesday night.

"It's just changed everything. It changed the centre of my life completely. There's a before and an after, and I'm happy to be living in the after," he told reporters on the red carpet, according to 7 News Miami.

Hiddleston, 43, met the British actress while co-starring in the 2019 play Betrayal. While they have kept their relationship under the radar, the Marvel star confirmed they were engaged in 2022. They welcomed their first child later that year, but have yet to reveal its name or gender.

The Avengers star attended the Miami Film Festival to be honoured with Variety's Virtuoso Award in recognition of his career in film, TV and theatre.

Speaking about his award, Hiddleston told reporters, "It's the most profound honour to be here. I'm so grateful to Variety and the Miami Film Festival and Miami Dade College for inviting me."

During his acceptance speech, the British actor insisted his work wouldn't be as good without the company of others.

"Honestly, when I think of the word virtuoso, I think of a dazzling violin soloist standing in front of the orchestra, and I feel about as far from that as you can possibly imagine," he joked, reports Mail Online.

"The truth is, of course, I'm not, and by that I mean, for me, the joy of my life as an actor has been about being in a company."