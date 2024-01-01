Sheridan Smith's musical Opening Night to close two months early

Sheridan Smith's latest West End stage show Opening Night will close two months early following scathing reviews from critics and audiences.

Producers of the stage musical announced on Thursday that they were cutting short its run at London's Gielgud Theatre, with the production now set to end on 18 May instead of 27 July.

"In a challenging financial landscape, Opening Night was always a risk and, while the production may not have had the life we had hoped for, we feel immensely proud of the risk we took and of this extraordinary production," producers Wessex Grove said.

"Our world class cast delivers a brilliant show night after night, and there are still five weeks left to see Sheridan Smith in the role of a lifetime... We're grateful for all of the support everyone has given us as we made this show, and look forward to celebrating the rest of the run."

Opening Night, based on the 1977 film of the same name by John Cassavetes, was directed by theatre heavyweight Ivo van Hove and featured music and lyrics from Rufus Wainwright.

While Smith received praise for her portrayal of Myrtle, an actress on the brink of a breakdown, the production itself was slated by critics, with reports emerging of some audience members leaving in the interval.

In his statement, Van Hove praised the British actress for her "bravery" in playing "such a complex role".

"(The show) will forever have a special place in my heart. It is always sad when a show closes early but I know that Opening Night will live long in the memories of those who saw it and made it," he added.

Opening Night, which began previews on 6 March, also starred Shira Haas, Benjamin Walker and Amy Lennox.