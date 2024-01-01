Yorgos Lanthimos and David Cronenberg movies to compete at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

The latest films by Yorgos Lanthimos and David Cronenberg will premiere in competition at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The Greek director, who helmed last year's four-time Oscar winner Poor Things, will be returning to the film festival circuit in May for the world premiere of Kinds of Kindness, a triptych fable starring his frequent collaborator Emma Stone as well as Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley.

It marks the fourth time Lanthimos has premiered a film in competition at Cannes following Dogtooth, The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Meanwhile, Cronenberg also returns to the festival with The Shrouds, about a widower who builds a machine to help people connect with the dead. The horror, starring Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger and Guy Pearce, marks Cronenberg's latest movie after Crimes of the Future, which premiered in Cannes in 2022.

Their films join Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis on the competition line-up. The sci-fi epic, which was announced for Cannes earlier this week, marks The Godfather director's first movie in over 10 years.

The competition also features Paul Schrader's Oh Canada with Richard Gere; Jacques Audiard's musical melodrama Emilia Perez, starring Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez; Paolo Sorrentino's Parthenope, lead by Gary Oldman; and Andrea Arnold's Bird, starring Barry Keoghan.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig serves as this year's jury president. She and her jurors will watch the competition features and crown the winner of the Palme d'Or for best film, among other awards.

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival opens on 14 May with The Second Act by Quentin Dupieux. Other Out of Competition premieres include George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, and Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga.