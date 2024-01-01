The Night Manager to return for two more seasons

The Night Manager has been renewed for two more seasons.

The BBC and Prime Video have confirmed that the award-winning thriller series will return for two additional seasons.

The new seasons, which will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and globally on Prime Video, will begin filming later this year.

It has also been confirmed that British star Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Jonathan Pine.

According to the BBC, the second season of the show will pick up with Pine eight years after the finale of the first season. Further plot details have not yet been revealed.

Hugh Laurie is set to return as executive producer, although it is not yet clear whether he will reprise his role as Richard Roper. Hiddleston will also executive produce.

Meanwhile, David Farr will return as writer and BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies has been announced as the new director.

The first season of The Night Manager, which also starred Olivia Colman, Elizabeth Debicki, Tom Hollander and David Harewood, proved to be a huge success, winning multiple Emmys, Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

Hiddleston said in a statement, "The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect."