Angelina Jolie 'excited for audiences to see' The Outsiders Broadway musical

Angelina Jolie is "excited for audiences to see" The Outsiders Broadway musical.

In a new interview with People, the actress/filmmaker gushed about working on the stage musical adaptation of The Outsiders, on which she serves as lead producer.

"It's been a privilege to be a part of the process," Angelina, 48, said. "I have so much respect for Broadway and all who work within."

The star added that she is "excited for audiences to see" the production, which officially opens on Thursday.

Angelina also revealed people have had "very moving" reactions to the show so far.

"I've been in the theater watching as the first reactions came in, including the often very emotional reaction from young people. It's very moving," the Oscar-winning actress shared.

The Outsiders, based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 coming-of-age novel of the same name, follows brothers, Ponyboy Curtis, Darrel Curtis, Sodapop 'Soda' Curtis and their friends after the death of the brothers' parents.

A film based on Hinton's novel was released in 1983, directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, Matt Dillon and C. Thomas Howell, among others.

According to People, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress previously revealed that her daughter Vivienne inspired her to take on the project.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," she said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."