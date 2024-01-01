Michael J. Fox claims Hollywood was tougher in the 1980s

Michael J. Fox says being a Hollywood star in his prime required talent.

The Back to the Future star spoke candidly when asked if fame in the 1980s was harder to achieve than modern fame, admitting to People magazine, “You had to be talented. That helped.”

“We used to bust our a**, our acting muscles, and watch other actors and sit around with other actors and talk about acting,” he shared.

“And now you’ve got people who just go like, ‘Who’s your sweater? What’s your sweater you’re wearing? And what’s that dance step?’ And you’re the most famous person in the world.”

Fox starred on the sitcom Family Ties for much of the 1980s, becoming a household name for his portrayal of Alex P. Keaton.

His celebrity rocketed when he fronted the Back to the Future film trilogy.