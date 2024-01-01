Daniel Radcliffe reveals he was ‘so intimidated’ by Alan Rickman

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed he was terrified of his Harry Potter co-star Alan Rickman.

The Harry Potter star confessed to feeling intimidated by the late actor, who played Professor Severus Snape in the movie series.

"I was so intimidated by Alan Rickman. How can you not be by that voice?" he revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"I was so intimidated by him for the first three movies. I was terrified by him and was like, 'This guy hates me.'"

In fact, Rickman famously reflected on the "huge pride" he felt to see Radcliffe's success in the face of immense pressure.

Rickman recognised the young actor's drive to succeed in the industry and was impressed by it.

Radcliffe said after that, things changed.

"He saw every piece of stage work I did when he was alive," he remembers. "He would take me out afterwards and we would talk about it."

Rickman died in 2016 after battling pancreatic cancer.