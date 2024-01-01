Gina Carano responds after Disney files to dismiss her lawsuit

Gina Carano has responded to Disney's motion to dismiss her discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuit.

The actress and former MMA fighter filed the lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm in February after being fired from the Star Wars spin-off show The Mandalorian in 2021 over a series of controversial posts on X/Twitter.

Studio executives filed a motion to dismiss her legal action on Tuesday, claiming they had a First Amendment right to fire the actor and a "constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano's speech".

Carano fired back on X on Thursday, writing, "Disney has confirmed what has been known all along, they will fire you if you say anything they disagree with, even if they have to MISREPRESENT, MALIGN, and MISCHARACTERIZE you to do it. They are now on record letting everyone who works for them know that Disney will take any chance they get to control what you say, what you think or they will attempt to destroy your career."

She continued, "The First Amendment does not allow Disney to wantonly DISCRIMINATE, which is what they have done in my case and frankly have now admitted they did."

In their motion to dismiss, Disney's lawyers argued that Carano trivialised the Holocaust by comparing the treatment of modern-day Republicans to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany, calling her social media post "the final straw for Disney".

In February, the Haywire star insisted she did not make that comparison and her words were twisted "to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist".

Carano's lawsuit is being funded by X owner Elon Musk, who offered to pay the legal fees for those who had suffered alleged discrimination because of what they posted on the platform.