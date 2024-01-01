NEWS Slash partners with Buccaneer on Paramount+ UK & Ireland original drama series The Crow Girl Newsdesk Share with :





Guitar legend Slash is partnering with Buccaneer on the forthcoming Paramount+ UK & Ireland drama series THE CROW GIRL.



Already an Executive Producer on the series, Slash will join composer Adam Price (Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, Black Adam) in contributing to the soundtrack for THE CROW GIRL, currently in production in Bristol for Paramount+ UK and Ireland.



The series is being produced by Buccaneer, the UK-based international content production company behind Irvine Welsh’s Crime, Marcella, and Whitstable Pearl.



THE CROW GIRL (6 x 60”) is a multi-faceted and contemporary psychological thriller featuring a cast that includes Eve Myles (Hijack, Broadchurch, A Very English Scandal), Katherine Kelly (Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Liar, Inside No.9) and Dougray Scott (Irvine Welsh’s Crime, Vigil), and is adapted from the #1 international bestselling trilogy of novels by Erik Axl Sund, published in 38 languages.



Joining Slash as Executive Producers are Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart for Buccaneer along with Milly Thomas, who adapted the series for the screen, as well as Federico Ambrosini, Niclas Salomonsson and Erik Axl Sund.



Charles Martin and Rebecca Rycroft are both directors of the series with Andy Mosse serving as producer. THE CROW GIRL was commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell, Paramount Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK, and Paul Testar, VP Commissioning Executive, Drama, for Paramount+.



Slash said, “I fell in love with Erik Axl Sund's novel THE CROW GIRL and was really excited to partner with Buccaneer to produce it. There's an amazing cast and crew working hard to bring the harrowingly dark and suspenseful story to life as a limited series. It looks amazing!”



Tony Wood, co-CEO of Buccaneer, added, “Working with Slash has been a privilege. He knew Erik Axl Sund’s powerhouse of a trilogy before we did, and he brings an amazing insight to it. Working with an artist of such standing from the music world has brought a fresh perspective to the project and has massively elevated the work.”



THE CROW GIRL is produced for Paramount+ UK and Ireland in association with and distributed by ITV Studios.

