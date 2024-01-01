Shawn Levy plays coy about Taylor Swift's involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine

Shawn Levy has once again played coy about the rumours suggesting Taylor Swift will appear in his movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Shake It Off singer is rumoured to be playing Dazzler alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool and Wolverine in Levy's upcoming Marvel movie.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon, Levy was directly asked about the Swift rumours.

"I can't even believe that you would dare ask me a question you know I can't answer. All of America knows I can't answer that," the Free Guy director responded.

"But I will say, as I said earlier here at CinemaCon, the proliferation of rumours about who is and isn't in this movie is fabulous because no one will ever know the truth until July 26th."

The reporter continued to push, by making the statement, "So Taylor Swift is Dazzler."

Levy replied, "That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview. I'm going to literally walk out of the frame and save myself, otherwise, Ryan's taking a hit (out) on me."

Speculation about the pop superstar's MCU debut reached a fever pitch in October 2023 when Levy was spotted hanging out with Swift, Jackman, Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively at an American football game.

"All that's known is that I went to a football game and those hours were well-documented and that's all I'm gonna say," Levy added to ET. "What can I say? I think intrigue is fun."

Elsewhere in the interview, the filmmaker confirmed the movie is finished and ready for its release on 26 July.

Levy appeared at the 2024 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday to collect the Director of the Year Award.