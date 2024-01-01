Kiefer Sutherland denies Stand By Me bullying rumours

Kiefer Sutherland has denied the recent rumours that he bullied his fellow actors on the set of Stand By Me.

During an appearance on The Talk on Thursday, the Canadian actor/musician addressed rumours that he bullied his younger co-stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman and Jerry O'Connell on the set of the 1986 coming-of-age drama.

"Absolutely not true," Kiefer, 57, said. "First of all, I'm not that kind of actor and I wouldn't want to be that kind of person. I spent a lot of time with River Phoenix because we both played guitar, and so that was kind of an in to him. Even though I was seven years older, we were both beginning, right. And so there was a lot of discussion about 'How do you develop a character,' 'What is your process.'"

The 24 star went on to say that he regretted that he and Jerry, who co-hosted the interview, didn't work closely together on the film.

"But we didn't get to work together," he told his former co-star. "I think one of things that's been frustrating for me when I think about Stand By Me, is they always ask me what everybody else was like... we really only had the one big scene at the end, where Wil Wheaton pulls the gun and I had to run away like a girl."

Jerry, 50, then admitted that he was intimidated by Kiefer at the time.

"You were 17 when you did Stand By Me? I felt like you were like 40... I just thought you were the most grown-up person," the actor/TV host said.

He added, "Now I will say that Kiefer did not bully us, there was no bullying. But Kiefer, I was so scared of you."