Ryan Gosling initially said '100 per cent no' to I'm Just Ken Oscars performance

Ryan Gosling initially said "100 per cent no" to performing I'm Just Ken at the 2024 Oscars.

The Notebook actor brought the house down when he performed Barbie's show-stopping musical number at the Academy Awards in March.

However, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Ryan admitted he had some reservations about the idea.

Sharing his initial reaction when asked to do it, he said, "100 per cent no. There's a lot of ways that it could go wrong."

Despite his original concerns, the Oscar nominee pulled off the performance with the help of Mark Ronson, Slash and his fellow Kens Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans.

The Fall Guy star shared that he brought his two daughters Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven, to the dress rehearsal so give them context to all his "Kenning".

"It's really been a team effort, and they were on the film and they came to set when I filmed the number," he commented. "It's also been like a lot of this has been no context for them, it's just a lot of fake tan stains around the house. I wanted them to come to the dress rehearsal just to give (them) some kind of context for what had been going on."

Ryan, who shares his daughters with Eva Mendes, added that they knew the choreography better than him and showed off the correct moves backstage.

The Canadian actor will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the third time this weekend.