Angelina Jolie reveals daughter Vivienne was a 'tough assistant' on The Outsiders

Angelina Jolie has revealed that her daughter Vivienne was a "tough assistant" while working on the stage musical adaptation of The Outsiders.

The actress/filmmaker has revealed that her daughter took her role as assistant "very seriously" during the making of the Broadway production of The Outsiders, on which Angelina serves as lead producer.

"She'll correct me," Angelina said of her 15-year-old daughter. "She'll say, 'Didn't you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this.'"

"She's been a really tough assistant," the Maleficent star continued. "She takes it very, very seriously."

Angelina added that Vivienne is "hands down" the "biggest theatre head" in her family.

The actress shares Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple also share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Knox, 15.

The Outsiders is the new stage adaptation of S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel of the same name. The iconic story was also adapted by director Francis Ford Coppola in the '80s and stars Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, Matt Dillon and C. Thomas Howell, among others.

Set in 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma, the story follows brothers Ponyboy Curtis, Darrel Curtis, Sodapop 'Soda' Curtis and their friends after the death of the brothers' parents.

In a previous interview with People, Angelina shared that it has been "a privilege to be a part" of bringing The Outsiders to Broadway, adding, "I have so much respect for Broadway and all who work within."

The Outsiders officially opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City on Thursday.