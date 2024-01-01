Joshua Leonard slams Blair Witch studio for disrespect

Joshua Leonard has slammed Lionsgate over ‘25 years of disrespect’.

The Blair Witch Project star has taken to Instagram to voice his frustration.

“So, this is MY face on a press release for a film being made by two major studios – both I’ve worked for, both I respect. The WEIRD PART is that I didn’t know anything about it until a friend sent me a ‘congrats’ screenshot yesterday,” he reveals.

News dropped earlier this week that Blumhouse and Lionsgate are teaming up on a remake of the iconic movie, 25 years after its initial release.

Leonard, who starred alongside Heather Donahue and Michael C. Williams in the original 1999 film has used the opportunity to air his frustration.

The actor, writer and director reveals that he has been trying, without success, to get Lionsgate to “engage” for more than a month about a charity screening he’s putting together.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about this time, after seeing my BWP collaborators recently and sharing memories… sweet AND f***ed-up ones,” he writes.

“There were many factors that made BWP a success: timing, marketing, etc. But there was also the FACT that us weirdos got together, with virtually no resources, AND MADE A FILM THAT WORKED!”

Leonard goes on to clarify facts about the box office smash, detailing how despite huge reported profits, the actors themselves were only paid $300,000 and were even told at the time that because of spiralling marketing expenses, they might actually end up owing money back.

“Mike was back moving furniture within 12 months of the release, while still on magazine covers,” Leonard explains.

He also reminds his social media followers that because the actors used their real names in the film, the studio claimed copyright.

“We had to take them to federal court to win OUR NAMES back.”

“I’m so proud of our little punk-rock movie, and I LOVE the fans who keep the flames burning,” Leonard finishes.

“But at this point, it’s 25 years of disrespect from the folks who’ve pocketed the lion’s share (pun intended) of the profits from OUR work, and that feels both icky and classless.”