Dennis Quaid reveals how he celebrated his 70th

Dennis Quaid celebrated his 70th with sweet video messages from loved ones.

The Hill star revealed the details of his 9 April milestone birthday to People magazine at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, which he attended with his wife, Laura Savoie.

“I thought it was going to be working. So my wife, I told her I did not want a party…I wanted to be kind of low-key. But she got a whole bunch of my friends to do videos of, you know, talking about me. And it was really wonderful.”

Quaid compared receiving the messages to a scene in Huckleberry Finn, where Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn are presumed dead, and sit in the church gallery at their own funeral.

“That’s what it was like, and it was really kind of nice and sweet.”

The Hill star, who was honoured at CinemaCon with the Cinema Icon Award, also opened up about his thoughts on whether the number 70 was significant or not.

“I don't know. That's the way I'm going to portray it,” he said. “I'm just going to kind of go by it. I already went through that with 60. And 60 was really not fun in my brain to go with, and then I just turned out to love my sixties.”

“It was a really great time because life is, the older you get, the more you let go of worrying about this and that. The more gratitude you have.”

Savoie is The Parent Trap star’s fourth wife. He was previously married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly Buffington from 2004 to 2018.

“Laura's the love of my life,” Quaid told People in July 2023. “She came along and we have a bond with one another that I never had with anybody else before. It's a joy of life that we share together.”