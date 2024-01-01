Dakota Fanning recalls the first time she was recognised

Dakota Fanning has recalled the first time she was recognised.

In an interview with Andrew Scott for Elle's Ask Me Anything video segment, the 30-year-old actress revealed that she was recognised for the first time while shopping shortly after the release of 2001's I Am Sam.

"I remember the first time that I was recognised and I'll never forget it and that was like a shift," Dakota told her Ripley co-star.

The Twilight actress, who found fame as a child, continued, "I was at the Gap at the Century City mall at seven (years old), because I Am Sam had come out and I was with my mum and the person who worked at the Gap was like, 'You're in that movie,' and I was like, 'Wait, what, what?' 'I Am Sam, right?' and we were like, 'Someone saw it?"

Dakota noted that she had been surprised that "a stranger has seen that movie and then knew me from it, I will never, ever forget it".

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress insisted that she's not intimidated by other celebrities.

"Because I grew up familiar with being around people who would be considered intimidating kind of, I think it might have numbed that side of me a little bit," she told the Fleabag actor. "When you're eight years old you're sort of just getting to know a person as a person and not thinking about all of the other stuff."

The Uptown Girls star then admitted that she does get "intimidated and starstruck" by reality TV stars.

"A Real Housewife from any city, someone from Vanderpump Rules, someone that was on Big Brother," Dakota said of stars who intimidate her.