Emma Stone to star in husband's new movie

Emma Stone is in talks to star in her husband's new film.

The 'Poor Things' star is set to collaborate with her spouse Dave McCary, 38, on an untitled Universal project, which she will star in and he will direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Patrick Kang and Michael Levin wrote the original screenplay for the film.

Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine are set to produce with Michael H. Weber, Emma, Dave and Ali Herting.

Emma, 35, and Dave previously collaborated on 'The Curse', which they both executive produced and Emma starred in and they both served as producers on 'A Real Pain' and 'When You Finish Saving the World'.

Emma is an Oscar-winning actress and Dave was previously a writer/director on 'SNL', where he and Emma first met in 2016.

The pair welcomed their first child together in 2021.

And, it was previously insisted that Dave is hugely supportive of Emma's career.

A source told Us Weekly: "For Emma, quitting acting and being a stay-at-home mom would be like cutting off one of her limbs. That’s just not her. Acting is as vital to her as breathing, it’s a part of who she is—and Dave’s 100 percent behind her.

“She and Dave are happy as a couple and one of the reasons why is they respect each other as artists. They love their little family. Louise has brought them so much joy and they’re growing and learning every day. They’re in this together. Emma still has the Hollywood ambition and drive and determination to do her best work and it keeps her going, and she believes doing what she loves will also make her a better mom."