Ludacris enjoys the versatility of his career

Ludacris likes that he can pursue different creative avenues depending on his mood thanks to his diverse career.

In addition to his rap career, the Stand Up hitmaker is also an actor, best known for the Fast and Furious franchise, and an awards host, having recently emceed the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

During an interview with Billboard, Ludacris explained that he likes being able to switch between his different roles whenever he wants to.

"I think I just want to have numerous options and choices depending on how I feel," he shared. "If I wake up and say, 'I wanna put out some music today,' I’ll put it out. If I wake up and say, 'I wanna do a movie' - it’s all art. It’s all entertainment.

"If I wanna do something in television that’s ingrained in inspiring people, or if I wanna do some philanthropy today or if I wanna host something and uplift people, I like to have those options moving forward in life. I love the versatility and I love diversifying the portfolio to have those options."

The 46-year-old, real name Chris Bridges, last released an album nine years ago, but he's finally back in the studio working on the follow-up to 2015's Ludaversal.

He explained to Billboard that he needed to take a "step back" and live life before he was able to make music again.

"When you put out so many projects as an artist, you gotta step back a little and live a little bit of life to give the right injection again, because artistry pulls from real life," he said. "But in order to properly give the fans what they need, I gotta take a step back for a second. Now that time has passed, it’s time for more music."