John Travolta honours late son Jett on his birthday

John Travolta has posted a touching message for late son Jett’s birthday.

The A list actor paid a tribute to his boy in an Instagram post on 12 April, a day ahead of what would have been Jett’s 32nd birthday.

“Happy birthday my Jetty,” Travolta wrote in the post. “Not a day goes by where you’re not with me!”

Alongside his message, the actor shared a throwback photo featuring himself with his late wife Kelly Preston holding a young Jett in between them.

Jett is beaming a big smile in the shot as he cuddles in to his mother.

Travolta and Preston shared three children: eldest son Jett, daughter Ella Bleu, and younger son Benjamin, 13.

Ella Blue turned 24 last week, and Travolta posted to Instagram then: “Happy birthday Ella. I love you. Your dad!”

Jett tragically died at age 16 in January 2009 while on vacation with his family in the Bahamas.

He suffered a seizure and hit his head on a bathtub at their vacation home.

Preston died in July 2020, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She was just 57.

“Happy Birthday Jetty??????????,” Travolta’s daughter Ella wrote in the comment section in response to his post.

His longtime friend Rita Wilson added, “Will never forget him. Or Kelly