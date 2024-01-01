Lucy Boynton hopes The Greatest Hits will get youngsters into music classics

Lucy Boynton hopes ‘The Greatest Hits’ will get younger generations into music of the past.

The 30-year-old actress - who plays woman who finds she can be transported back in time through certain songs in the new film - praised director Ned Benson for his choice of soundtrack for the project and hopes it will introduce a new audience to some old favourites.

During an interview with HeyUGuys, she said: “It’s [got] such an eclectic soundtrack I think. Ned is an encyclopaedia for music. Hopefully it introduces people to [older] bands.”

Her co-star Justin H. Min added: “I think music has obviously become so much more accessible in general. When we were growing up, we had to like illegally download music, and now you go on Spotify and type in any song and you listen to it."

Lucy added: “The music knowledge kids have these days … Can be so much more eclectic and wide-reaching rather than sticking to your favourite CD.”

The stars then weighed up the pros and cons of the streaming world, and how it had “democratised” access to music, but can also be “detrimental” to both artists and listeners.

Lucy explained: “It’s like the democratisation of access to the industry, so you do get a lot of up-and-coming artists who are able to put their music out there.

“It [can] also be incredibly detrimental to the artists themselves who don’t get to make as much money from streams and stuff as they did when you would buy a CD.”

Justin added: “I agree with that. I would say the one thing that is kind of sad is a lot of musicians - when they create albums - there’s a story, there’s a full story in that album.

“And because albums don’t really exist anymore, it’s kind of these single tracks, you can’t really see the full story the album is trying to create.”