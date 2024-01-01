Megan Fox advises girls not to ‘waste energy’ on boys

Megan Fox has said men ‘drain you’ amid rumours of her own relationship problems.

“I don’t know if I’m the best person to give advice,” the Jennifer’s Body actress told E! News, in a clip shared to Facebook.

“Just learn a skill or develop a hobby, and do not waste your energy on boys.

“All they’re going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

Fox’s comments at the 2024 Revolve Festival on Saturday 13 April come after reports of relationship problems between her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Us Weekly magazine reported in March that Fox and Kelly, real name Colson Baker, were going through a rocky patch.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2022.

Fox offered an update of sorts on the status of her relationship in March, as a guest on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she explained.

But she went on to reveal: “What I can say is that (he) is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Fox met Kelly on the set of indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2021. The pair got together just months after Fox separated from her husband of more than a decade, Brian Austin Green.