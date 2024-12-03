Emily VanCamp welcomes baby number two

Emily VanCamp has shared the safe arrival of her baby girl with husband Josh Bowman.

The couple, already parents to two-year old daughter Iris, have welcomed another member to their family.

The Resident actress revealed on Instagram on Sunday 14 April that her second daughter was born earlier in the week.

“Rio Rose, 3-12-2024. Welcome to the world baby girl,” the proud mum wrote alongside a black and white photo of the newborn.

“We love you so much.”

In the comments section, VanCamp was met with warm wishes from fans and friends, among them her former Revenge costar, Barry Sloane, who posted two hearts and a clapping hands emoji.

The couple first announced they were expecting another child back in February.

At the time, they posted a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram, in which VanCamp showed off her baby bump for the first time.

“Not long now. Ready when you are little love,” VanCamp captioned the photos.

VanCamp first came to prominence as a series regular on The WB drama Everwood and the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters.

She met and fell in love with Bowman on the set of Revenge, which aired from 2011 to 2015.

In an Instagram post in December, VanCamp celebrated their love story by posting a photo of the pair kissing by a beach.

“5 years married, 12 together. What a beautiful ride it’s been. Love the life we’ve built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we’ve created. Happy Anniversary my love. Can’t wait for all that is to come!!” she shared.