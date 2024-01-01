Keanu Reeves fuels wedding rumours

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant have fulled those wedding rumours with a public display of affection.

The John Wick star accompanied his artist girlfriend to The Museum of Contemporary Art Gala at The Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, which has several of Grant’s pieces on display.

While the pair generally keep their relationship out of the public eye, they paused to share a kiss in front of the cameras.

The loved-up display comes after In Touch magazine reported that the couple is ready to tie the knot in a backyard wedding at Keanu’s home in Hollywood Hills.

Reeves and Grant met in 2009 at a dinner party and quickly became friends. The relationship eventually turned romantic and the pair took their romance public in 2019.

They first worked together back in 2011 on a book titled Ode to Happiness, which teams Reeves’ poetic text with Grant’s illustrations.

Grant initially made the drawings as a gift to Reeves.

“The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift,” Grant told British Vogue in 2020.

“All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him – they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing.”

Keanu’s happily after has been a long time coming. He was devastated in 2000 when his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, was killed in a car accident.

“Grief and loss, those are things that don’t ever go away,” Keanu told the Guardian.

“They stay with you. I don’t think you ever work through it.”