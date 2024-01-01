Drew Barrymore rules her kids too young for Hollywood

Drew Barrymore has revealed her rules when it comes to her kids and acting.

The Scream star recently addressed whether she wants her children to pursue acting, and at what age she would allow them to do it.

“When I first had kids, I remember people asking me like, ‘Well, would you want your kids to go into the business?’ And it always gave me such a sad feeling, as if this business was so toxic,” she told People magazine in an interview published on Sunday 14 April.

Barrymore is mum to daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 10.

She famously started her own acting career as a young child in the 1980s and has had roles in movie classics such as Charlie's Angels with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, and 50 First Dates with Adam Sandler.

Several of the star’s family members, including her father, grandfather, and great grandparents, were actors.

“This business...has given me every opportunity under the sun and I couldn’t appreciate my life more,” she shared.

Barrymore goes on to describe her kids’ passion for art and revealed they want to act professionally.

“My kids ask me all the time — they would love to be in film or on social media or sing or whatever.

“I always just say, ‘School plays, theatre camp, everything. But being in the public eye...it’s going to be when I think you’re ready.”

Drew then gave her best estimate of when that might be.

“As a parent, I would really love to support my kids when they’re older. What number is that? I don’t know, but it’s not 13 and it’s probably not 14.”