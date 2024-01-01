Hannah Waddingham shuts down photographer on Olivier Awards red carpet

Hannah Waddingham shut down a photographer who seemingly asked her to "show leg" while posing on the red carpet of the 2024 Olivier Awards.

The Ted Lasso actress, who hosted the ceremony for the second consecutive year, shut down the request as she posed for photographers on the steps leading up to the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In fan footage posted on X/Twitter, Hannah said, "Oh my God, you'd never say that to a man. Don't be a d**k otherwise, I'll move off. Don't say, 'Show me leg.' No."

The British actress shook her head and walked down a few steps before turning back and exchanging words with the photographer. While their conversation could not be heard over the crowd, Hannah could be seen shaking her head and raising her finger as she spoke to the man.

As she walked down more steps, the 49-year-old turned back, pointed to the photographer and said, "Have some manners."

Hannah wore a lilac Marchesa gown with a thigh-high slit for the red carpet and changed into a sparkly sapphire dress to open the show with a rendition of Anything Goes from the musical of the same name. During the ceremony, she swapped outfits and reappeared in an embellished silver ballgown.

The former West End performer scored rave reviews for her hosting skills from viewers, with one calling her a "national treasure" and another dubbing her a "once in a generation talent".