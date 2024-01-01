Deadpool and Wolverine explains why the movie is not called Deadpool 3

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ will be a “two-hander character adventure”.

Director Shawn Levy has explained the highly-anticipated sequel - which will see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their respective characters - is not called ‘Deadpool 3’ because it’s being framed as team-up outing rather than another entry into the ‘Merc-With-A-Mouth’s solo series.

During an interview with ScreenRant, he explained: “As far as crafting the ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles.

“It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not ‘Deadpool 3’. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool and Wolverine.

“And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure.”

The filmmaker has had "audience joy" in mind throughout making the movie - which is due for release in July - and he hopes everyone will have a "great time" watching it.

He said: "I'll tell you that the guiding thought in crafting the movie was audience joy. That was always the North Star. Yeah, it's going to be gnarly.

“Yeah, it's gonna be funny. That's a given. But we wanted to build a great time at the theatre for audiences, and that's our goal.”

Shawn added early screenings of the flick proved to be “extremely, extremely promising”, though he felt the pace needed to be “tightened” up a bit.

He explained: “We have had some early screenings that were extremely, extremely promising.

“I wouldn’t say that there were any big surprises, but you feel where the pace wants to tighten, you feel where you can afford to slow down and have a deeper, more durable character moment.”