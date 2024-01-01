Reese Witherspoon calls Friends appearance one of her 'scariest moments ever'

Reese Witherspoon has admitted that appearing on Friends was one of her "scariest moments ever".

The actress and film producer has revealed details of her appearance on the popular sitcom.

"Being on Friends, still to this day, is one of my scariest moments ever, because it was in front of a live audience, and I had never really done theatre," Reese, 48, told People in a new interview. "I'd never been in front of a live audience."

Reese appeared in the show as Jill, the younger sister of Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel.

The Legally Blonde star went on to explain that she was joined on set by her daughter Ava, who was a baby at the time.

"Jen was just the sweetest to me," the Oscar-winning actress recalled. "I'd just had a baby, and I remember her and Courteney (Cox) running to my dressing room going, 'Can we see the baby?' 'You have a baby?' I was like, 'I do y'all, I have a baby.'"

Reese added, "They were like, 'Can we hold the baby?'"

The Big Little Lies actress appeared in two episodes of the show's sixth season in 2000, The One With Rachel's Sister and The One Where Chandler Can't Cry.